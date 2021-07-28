John Thomas Shackleford, 77, of Carrollton died peacefully July 27, 2021 with Jane at his side.
John graduated from Oklahoma State University (he called it “Harvard of the Plains) in 1966. He then was in the Marine Corp Reserves from 1966-1972. On January 8, 1977 he married B. Jane Scroggins and she survives.
John started at Dunn & Bradstreet in 1967 and worked his way up to Assistant Vice President until he retired. During those years, he was transferred to many cities throughout the U.S.
John and Jane adopted 3 children: Lindsey, Tom and Lauren from Medellin, Colombia. When he turned 72, he and Jane adopted their grandson, Mason. Throughout his life, he volunteered at various school and church functions, and other agencies.
John enjoyed our children, our late in life child , Mason, traveling, the Yankees, family gatherings and cocktail time with Jane.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Margaret and Woodrow Shackleford and our daughter, Lindsey.
John is survived by his wife of 44 years, Jane, daughter: Lauren (Brian), sons: Tom and Mason and birth granddaughter: Lily Pifher, his brothers: Tim of Florence, IN, and Bill of Port Clinton, OH.
A funeral will be held on Saturday July 31, 2021 at 11 A.M. at the Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Carrollton. Visitation will be from 10-11 A.M. that morning. Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice. Condolences may be left online at: www.airsman-hires.com.