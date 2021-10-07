John L. Damm, age 84 of White Hall passed away Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at his residence. He was born January 16, 1937 in Wrights, the son of Carl and Vesta Jackson Damm. He was previously married to Anna Mae Baker and Nina Bell Conley and later divorced. He then married Patricia Turner December 12, 1987 in White Hall and she survives.
He is survived by five sons, Jamie (Breanna) Damm of Jerseyville, Justin (Katy) Damm of White Hall, Dale Damm of Wisconsin, Darius (Carylon) Damm of Morrisonville, John(Vicki) Damm Jr. of Murrayville, six daughters, Nila (Arthur) Campbell of Manchester, Cindy (Jerry) Shive of Roodhouse, Gina Hawk of White Hall, Brigitte Ford of Greenview, Vicki (Stephen) King of Jacksonville, and Charmin (John Hull) Damm of Jacksonville, twenty one grandchildren, several great grandchildren, five brothers, David (Kathy) Damm of Chester, Raymond Damm of Roodhouse, Gary (Betty) Damm of Carlinville, Kenny Damm of Palmyra, Marion Damm of Greenville, three sisters, Betty Combs of Carrollton, Barb Hall of DeQuincy, LA, and Sue Coke of Missouri. He was preceded in death by five brothers, Dean, Carl Leroy, Jim, Tom, and Richard Damm.
John worked for Dawson Lumber in Springfield for many years and then he owned and operated Damm’s Auto Salvage in Scottville for ten years, he then went to work for Illinois Road Contractors in 1985 retiring in 2005. John and his wife Patty have taken care of Mowing and maintenance at the White Hall Cemetery for several years.
Funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall with burial to follow in White Hall Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com