John Henry Thompson, 66, of Jacksonville died Friday, April 9, 2021 at Passavant Hospital in Jacksonville. He was born September 18, 1954 in East St. Louis, IL, the son of Clarence E. and Irma I. Holland Thompson. John married Patsy Welch in 1977 in Jacksonville and she survives.
Also surviving are five children, Ronnie (Amy) Upchurch of Chapin, John Adam (Pam) Thompson of Naples, IL, Charles (Arika) Upchurch of Jacksonville, Candice Thompson of Jacksonville, and Benjamin Thompson of Naples, IL; 19 grandchildren; six great grandchildren; four siblings, James (Marty) Thompson of Weldon, IL, Carol Crowley of Fort Myers, FL, Patricia Nance of Bush, IL, and Victoria (Jack) Phillips of Bush, IL; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Crystal Thompson; an infant brother, Joey Thompson; a sister, Sondra Russell; and three brother-in-laws, Square “Wink” Crowley, Larry Nance, and Terry Messer.
John attended City Church of Jacksonville online and was a retiree of Mobil Chemical. He enjoyed the outdoors hunting, fishing, and gardening. John had a creative side and was very artistic in his woodworking and oil painting. More than anything he loved his family and enjoyed aggravating his grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday April 14, 2021 at Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville with burial at Arenzville North Cemetery. The family will meet friends from noon until 2:00 p.m at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the family. Condolences may be left online at www.Airsman-Hires.com.