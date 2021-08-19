John Henry Miller Jr. 88, of Jacksonville passed away Monday, August 16, 2021 at Passavant Hospital in Jacksonville. He was born on September 16, 1932 in Cairo, the son of John Henry Miller Sr. and Agnes Fischer Miller of Cairo.
He married his wife of nearly 68 years Carol Kilmartin Miller of Jacksonville in Cairo, Illinois on September 25, 1953 and she survives. He is also survived by 4 sons Daniel Miller (Brenda), Mark Miller (Becky), David Miller, (Cindy), and Chris Miller. Mr. Miller was preceded in death by a daughter Sue Mefford and a son Mike Miller. He had 9 grandchildren and several great and great-great grandchildren.
John was a Korean War Veteran and fought in 3 contests for his country.
John worked for Sears on the Square for 22 years and was the owner of the Feet Retreat shoe store in Jacksonville. He was a long-time member of the Church of Our Saviour.
John’s greatest love was his family. His hobbies included travelling, fishing, gardening, and watching Cardinal baseball.
A private funeral mass will be held with burial at Calvary Cemetery.
Memorials can be sent to Our Saviour Church or to the Jacksonville Food Bank. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com.