John Edward Taylor, 56, of Greenville, IL, passed away on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at his home.
He was born on November 19, 1965, in Carrolton, IL, the son of the late Eugene and Nellie (Cunningham) Taylor.
John served our country in the United States Army. He was a production operator for Carlisle Construction in Greenville. John was a member of Church of Christ in Greenville, and enjoyed Bowling, Golf, Blues Hockey, Cardinal Baseball, and spending time with his dogs.
He is survived by his wife, Lori; four daughters Courtney Taylor, Kristen Taylor, Kelsie Taylor, and Carissa Taylor; one grandson Braxtyn; three sisters Julie (Mike) Webster, Barbara Taylor, and Mary (Jeff) Wilson; two brothers Joe Taylor and James (Tamra) Taylor.
John was preceded in death by his parents and brother Paul Taylor.
Visitation will be held from 10 am until the time of funeral service at Noon on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Medora.
Burial will follow at Medora Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
