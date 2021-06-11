John C. King Sr., 53, of Jacksonville formerly of Flint, MI, passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Heritage Health in Jacksonville. He was born, July 12, 1967, in Chicago.
Surviving is children, Jovana King of Jacksonville and John C. King Jr. of Flint, MI; mother, Alva Jo Ampy of Flint, MI; brothers, Simoen King, Yusuf Ampy, Kareem Davis and Raheem Davis and his children’s mother, Karen Ketzbeau. He was preceded in death by his sister, Cynthia King.
John was a true artist. He loved to paint, draw and anything to do with music. Most of all, he was a loving father.
Cremation rights have been accorded. Daws Family Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements.
