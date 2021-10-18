John C. Fanning, 92, of Jacksonville, died Thursday, October 14, 2021, at his residence. He was born August 9, 1929, in Chicago, the son of Rubin and Hazel Birdsell Fanning. John married Genevieve M. Johnson on March 12, 1949, and he preceded her in death on February 19, 1992.
John is survived by one son, Stanley (Doris) Fanning of Jacksonville; eight grandchildren, Catie Fanning of Meredosia, Stephanie (Travis) Goodrich of Jacksonville, Clint Rich of Virginia, Brett (Belinda) Rich of Jacksonville, Brittany Monroe of Ashland, Kyle Monroe of Jacksonville, Kelcey Fanning of Jacksonville and Genna Fanning of Springfield; several great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one sister, Mary Fanning, and five brothers, Lewis, Earl, Donald, Lee, and Paul.
John retired from the City of Jacksonville Water Department after over 25 years of employment. He previously had worked at Meadow Gold Dairy, Pepsi, and the City of Jacksonville Street Department and power plant. John was a veteran of the United States Army, serving as a sergeant in the military police in Frankfort, Germany. He was a member of the VFW and enjoyed riding horses. His favorite things were tinkering in his wood shop, going to car races, and working on cars with Stan.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 18, 2021, at Jacksonville East Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Wounded Warrior Project. The Williamson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com.