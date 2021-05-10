John Alvin Hays, 94, of Jacksonville, died Monday, May 10, 2021, at Passavant Hospital. He was born June 8, 1926, in Beardstown, the son of the late John and Ruth Hays. He married Evelyn Spradlin on June 30, 1956, in Jacksonville and she survives.
Also surviving are three children, Robert Alan (wife, Jennie) Hays of East Peoria, Nancy (husband, James) Hall of Springfield, Margaret (husband, Ed) Germain of The Villages, FL; a son-in-law, Bob McCollister of Jacksonville; 10 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Edith Kay McCollister; and a sister, Alice Lebkuecher.
John graduated from Beardstown High School with the class of 1942. He served with the 509th bomb group in the Pacific Theater as an aerial photographer and participated in the nuclear tests at Bikini. He was employed as an electrician for Ashland Electric Service and then for 28 years as an electronic salesman for Baptist Electronic Supply Co, Inc., retiring in 1984. He was a holder of a First-Class Commercial Radio Operators License and also was one of the first members of the Certified Electronics Technicians. He was an amateur Radio Operator with the Amateur call letters K9VEN. He was of the Methodist Faith. In addition to working with electronics, he enjoyed all types of mechanical work. He was a lifelong Cardinals baseball fan.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at Diamond Grove Cemetery in Jacksonville. Memorials are suggested to PAWS. Williamson Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.Airsman-Hires.com.