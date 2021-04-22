John Allen Ferenbach, 78, passed away on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at his home after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He was born on October 8, 1942 to the late Joseph and Berl Ferenbach in Jerseyville, Illinois.
John worked in the railroad industry for over 40 years before retiring and was the owner and founder of Midland Railway Supply.
He was an avid “gear head” and enjoyed working on/building cars and motorcycles. He was most happy working in his shop and always had a project in the works. He traveled across the country on motorcycles and in cars and had many friends he met through those travels and car/motorcycle communities.
John is survived by his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, a sister and brother, and many friends and relatives.
Guests are invited to attend a memorial visitation on Monday, April 26, 2021 starting at 12 pm with a memorial funeral service to follow at 3 pm at Crawford Funeral Home, 1308 State Highway 109, Jerseyville, Illinois 62052.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider making a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Shriners Hospital for Children.
Memories and condolences may be shared with his family by visiting www.crawfordfunerals.com