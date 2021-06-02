John Allen Dingus, 85 of Carlinville, passed away Sunday evening, May 30, 2021, at his residence. John was born January 4, 1936, in Big Stone Gap, VA, a son of James Estes and Lelia Jane Stubblefield Dingus. He married Mary L. Smith, October 4, 1971 in Wise, Virginia. John's work found him in Carlinville, Illinois in 1969 where he met his third wife (Mary). They had 48 years together. John in his spare time enjoyed fishing, hunting, trapping, and diving for shells. He was a veteran who severed three years during the Korean war. He was a member of the Guy Baird American Legion Post #554 who will be conducting graveside rites. John was preceded in death by his wife, Mary L. Dingus, parents, son, Roy Lee Dingus, sister, Mary Evelyn Dorton Ragland, brothers, James W. Dingus and Earl Lee Dingus. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 4, 2021, from 10:00 to 11:00 am at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville, IL. Funeral Services will be conducted at 11:00 am, Friday, June 4, 2021 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Prairie Lawn Cemetery, Carlinville. John is survived by his son, Jerry (Elizabeth) Dingus of Carlinville, IL, daughter, Robin (Brad) Knauss of Corryton, TN, step-daughter, Maribel Gibson (John) Moore of Brighton, IL, three grandsons; James Dingus, Dwayne Grubb and Devin Dingus, five granddaughters; Wendy Unverzagt, Andrea Moore, Misty Tate, Star Dingus and Brooke Dingus, seven great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to American Heart Association. Please visit www.davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in his memory. Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of John Dingus, please visit Tribute Store
