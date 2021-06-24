Joe Shive 91, of White Hall passed away peacefully on Wednesday June 23, 2021 at St. John’s Hospital surrounded by his family.
He was born May 14, 1930 in Pittsfield the son of the late Robert A. and Mary Nicholson Shive. He grew up around the Milton and Winchester area. Joe graduated from Winchester High School, then joined the US Army. He proudly served his country during the Korean War and was stationed in Germany. While home on leave, he married Edith Looper. They had six children. He later married Mary Mae Cox and they were married for 46 years.
Surviving include Joann (Charles) Lakin of White Hall, Jerry (Cindy) Shive of Roodhouse, Nancy (Tony) Crain of New Berlin, Steve (Nancy) Shive of Roodhouse and Connie (Jim) Haverfield of Manchester. He has 15 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren, and 5 great great grandchildren. Also surviving are his sisters Betty Wilder of North Fon Du Lac, WI, Alice Guth of Chenoa, Jane Nevius of Peoria and Norma (A.C.) Reel of Pittsfield.
Preceding him in death was his wife Mary Mae, son Michael, Sisters Vera Havens, Frances Giger, Mabel Chapman, brothers Richard Shive, Bill Shive (surviving wife Betty) Jack Shive (surviving wife Janice) John Shive (surviving wife Shirley) and Tom Shive (surviving wife Linda).
Joe had a work ethic like no other. He retired from the White Hall Coop Elevator after 28 years. He then started a lawn mowing business for 17 years. Joe enjoyed raising chickens and planting his garden. But most of all he loved his family and loved visiting with his family.
Funeral services will be held at 11 am Saturday June 26, 2021 at the Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall. Burial will be in Pinetree Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 10 am until the time of the service. Memorials can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Pinetree Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.airsman-hires.com