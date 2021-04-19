Joann Hickox, 87, of Jacksonville, died Friday, April 16, 2021, at Jacksonville Skilled Nursing and Rehab in Jacksonville. She was born May 5, 1933, in Jacksonville, the daughter of James and Virginia Cox Powell. She married Willard D. “Sonny” Hickox on July 19, 1953, at Central Christian Church in Jacksonville, and he preceded her in death on November 14, 2014.
Mrs. Hickox is survived by four children, Beverly Hickox-Whitton (deceased husband, Steve), David (Crystal) Hickox, Billy (Denise) Hickox, and Gary (Jean) Hickox, all of Jacksonville; five grandchildren, Jason (Tiffany) Hickox, Cortney (Bobby) Bonjean, Brittni (Brandon) Pierson, and Brooke (Josh) Stewart, all of Jacksonville, and Kayla Hickox of Greenwood, Indiana; ten great-grandchildren, and one brother, Don (companion, Nora) Powell of Springfield.
Joann worked as a bank teller in Jacksonville for over 40 years, including time at Elliott State Bank, First National Bank, and Premier Bank. She was a member of First Christian Church. Joann loved cooking and baking, having luncheons with her bank friends, and bunco parties. She also enjoyed watching QVC, Jacksonville High School Volleyball, and taking road trips with Sonny. Most of all, Joann cherished the time she spent with her family and her faithful companion Beau.
An informal visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Williamson Funeral Home. A private graveside service will be held at Diamond Grove Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to PAWS. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com.