After a long and full life, our dear mother, Joan R. (Herkert) Klunk passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at the age of 87. Joan was born at the family farm in Michael, Illinois to Joseph and Rose Herkert on February 15, 1935. Joan was the eldest of eight children.
Marrying Lawrence Joseph Klunk on July 7, 1956, they raised five children: Ricky, Mike, Vickie, Pat and Marie, with love and devotion.
Following her retirement from Sears & Roebuck, Joan enjoyed helping others in her community and spending time with family and friends.
Joan rejoined her heavenly family and gained her wings. Joan was loved by her family and friends and will be sorely missed.
Joan is survived by her five children, four brothers, eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Joan was preceded in death by her husband, both parents, two sisters (Carolyn and Rita), and one brother (Daniel).
The funeral will be a private ceremony. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Lung Association can be made in Joan Klunk’s name.
