Jimmy Joe Belton, 67, of Alexander, died Saturday, August 21, 2021. He was born June 10, 1954, in Jacksonville, the son of Thurman and Eva Bertram Belton.
Mr. Belton is survived by one sister, Barbara (Gary) Goacher of Taylorville; two nieces, Robyn (Jeff) Myers of Glenarm and Megan (Brandon) Fellows of Taylorville, and one great-nephew Aaron Myers of Glenarm. He was preceded in death by one brother, William Earl Belton, one sister, Virginia Bergschneider, and his parents.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 25,2021 at Antioch Cemetery near Alexander. The Williamson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com.