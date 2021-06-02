Jim Weishaupt, 81, passed away on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at St. Anthony’s Hospital surrounded by his family.
Jim was born on February 6, 1940 in Batchtown, Illinois to the late Albert and Mary Weishaupt. He attended Jerseyville High School and went on to serve four years in the United States Navy.
On May 28, 1960, while on leave, he married the love of his life, Karen Baecht of Grafton. They enjoyed 61 years of marriage and memories. Together, they have 5 children: David (Kim) Weishaupt of Brighton, Mark (Susan) Weishaupt of Dow, Paul (Laura) Weishaupt of Jerseyville, Kelly (Vance) Miller of Delhi, Eric (Tara) Weishaupt of Delhi, 18 grandchildren, and 19 great grandchildren.
Following his four years in the United States Navy, Jim worked on a barge line before taking a job with Laclede Steel, where he worked nearly 30 years until retirement. Jim spent his retired years working at Otter Creek Hunt Club, where he enjoyed guiding hunts, setting trap houses, helping with daily operations, and doing what he loved most…shooting the bull with his friends and fellow club members.
Jim enjoyed hunting, shooting sports, scrapping, family fish fries, and spending time with his wife. Jim had the perfect ending to an amazing life!
In addition to his wife, Karen, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, Jim is survived by his sister, Judy (Loyal) Manning of Lebanon, Missouri.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Robert, Charles, Roger, and Sister Pat Miller.
Celebration of Life will be held on June 4, 2021 from 4pm-7pm at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, Illinois.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Louis Children’s Hospital in memory of Jim Weishaupt in celebration of great grandson Baby Lakyn Rudolph.