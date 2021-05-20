Jessie Vidakovich, 89, of Jacksonville and formerly of Wood River, died Monday, May 17, 2021, in Jacksonville. She was born September 11, 1931, in Roxana, the daughter of Robert Lovell and Ruby “Viola” Nelson Lovell. Jessie married Franz Joseph “Joe” Vidakovich on December 16, 1949, and he preceded her in death on January 7, 2021.
Jessie is survived by three children, Rob (Maureen) Vidakovich, Kate (Russ) Taylor, and Mary Jo (Dan) Sellers, all of Jacksonville; eight grandchildren, Justin (Amanda) Waltrip of San Antonio, Texas, Jacob Waltrip of Springfield, Malory (Walker) Stuart of Sylvania, Georgia, Natalie (Ryan) Taylor and Vanessa (Justin) Harder, both of Columbia, Missouri, Christopher Vidakovich of Jacksonville, Molly (Sam) Leak of Virden, and Kelsey (Brent) Mahan of Franklin and 11 great grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters, Carolyn “Sue” Reilly of Alton and Mary Clapham of Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri; one brother, Joe Lovell of Litchfield, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by six sisters, Margaret Frenz, Iris Dix, Millie Strunk, Lou Sunderland, Grace Wilton, and Ann Wiltshire, and four brothers, Bob, Frank, Dean, and Don Lovell.
She attended Roxana High School and was a stay at home mom until her children were in school. She then worked for many years in retail and bookkeeping. “Jess and Joe” loved to dance and could often be found on a Saturday night at a local club Jitter Bugging the night away. Her life was centered around her faith, her family and her friends. She was a member of Our Saviour Church and was actively involved in the Catholic Daughters of the Americas. She cared deeply about the less fortunate and was generous with her time and treasure.
Most noteworthy about Jessie was her keen sense of humor and her ability to tell a story or joke. She lit up the room with her infectious smile and her sense of style. On her 85th birthday she entered the front door of the KC Hall and was greeted by all with a standing ovation and a spontaneous chant of “Jessie, Jessie”. She was described as, “so sweet, but spicy”. Her love for life was endless. During her life she enjoyed bingo (for money), bowling, cards, board games (especially banana gram), fried food, University of Illinois tailgate parties, music, CDA meetings (including the pre and post meeting socials and with CDA Sisters) and a cold libation and hot taco at Bahan’s.
A memorial mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Church of Our Saviour in Jacksonville. The family will meet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, following a 3:45 p.m. prayer service, at Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville. Private interment will be at a later date at Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield. Memorials are suggested to The Jacksonville Catholic Daughters of the Americas and Saint Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com.