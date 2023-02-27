Jessica Giberson

Jessica Marie (Droege) Giberson, 38, died unexpectedly on Monday, February 20, 2023 at her home in Carrollton.
She was born on October 27, 1984 in Jerseyville and was the daughter of William Droege and Joanette (Droste) Droege.
Jessica attended Jersey Community High School and was a lifelong resident of Illinois.
She married Joseph Bailey and together they were the parents of two children, Alexis and Dylan. Throughout the years, she and Joseph remained good friends and parents to their children.
She later married her high school sweetheart, Adam Giberson on August 6, 2021 at the Greene County Courthouse. Jessica and Adam resided on their farm in Carrollton where she enjoyed gardening, spending time with her family and friends, listening to music, working on art projects and spending time with her dog.
Jessica will be remembered as an amazing person, who was so fun and full of life and for her bubbly personality.
Surviving are her father and step-mother, William and Pam Droege of Quincy; her mother and step-father, Joanette and Anthony Wader of Medora; her husband, Adam Giberson of Carrollton; a daughter, Alexis Bailey of Eldred; two step-daughters, Brooklynn and Jozey Giberson of Greenfield; four brothers, Christopher (Katie) Droege of Quincy, Travis (Chrysta) Wader of Jerseyville, Samuel Droege and Jacob Droege, both of Quincy; a sister, Sarah Droege of St. Louis, Missouri; grandparents, Patrick and Vera Droege of Meppen; step-grandparents, George and LaVerne Wader; a special cousin, Mary Tomcsanyi; her best friend, Leon Price; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her only son, Dylan Bailey on July 23, 2021; maternal grandparents, Peter and Marcheta Droste; paternal grandmother, Mildred (Waldheuser) Droege; a niece, Madelynn Wader; a step-uncle, Kelly Tucker and a step-aunt, Katherine Wader.
Memorial Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until time of Memorial Service at 4 p.m., Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
Memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.crawfordfunerals.com
