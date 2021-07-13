Jesse R. Billings, 81, of Jacksonville died Friday, July 9, 2021 at Aperion Care in Jacksonville. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at Williamson Funeral Home with burial at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. A visitation will be held from 9:00-10:00 a.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
Sign up for daily obituaries
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Illinois GOP lawmaker opposes GPS license plate
- Federal tax credit for families announced
- State selects first winners in vaccine lottery
- Alton mayor announces Starbucks, Freddy's, Holiday Inn
- FBI field office organizes pandemic-related fraud task force
- Poll: Illinois gas tax hike unpopular with Republicans and Democrats
- Charges filed in fatal Granite City crash
- Lumber prices moderate after dramatic rise
- McKinley Bridge to close next weekend
- Alton fire victim identified