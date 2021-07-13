obit stock

Jesse R. Billings, 81, of Jacksonville died Friday, July 9, 2021 at Aperion Care in Jacksonville. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at Williamson Funeral Home with burial at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. A visitation will be held from 9:00-10:00 a.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.

