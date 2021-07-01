Jerome E. Elmore, 70, passed away Monday, June 28, 2021 at Missouri Baptist Hospital.
He was born on February 18, 1951, in Carrolton, IL, the son of the late Earl “Dutch” and Evelyn (Hegger) Elmore.
Jerome married Karen Breden on August 23, 1975 at St. Norbert’s Catholic Church in Hardin.
Jerome worked as a special ed teacher for both Calhoun Unit 40 and the State of Illinois. He was an avid Cardinals Fan. He loved to read, play scrabble, and travel, especially to Montauk State Park.
Jerome is survived by his wife, Karen; two sisters, Marth Elmore Soffray and Sheri Elmore; nephews, Aaron Elmore, Adam Elmore, Brian Soffrey and numerous other nieces and nephews; mother-in-law Virginia Breden; and his beloved dog, Ernie.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three siblings, Harry Elmore, Bob Elmore, and Mary Elmore.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 pm on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Gress, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin.
Funeral Service will be Friday July 2, 2021 at 10 am at Gress, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin.
Burial will follow at St. Norbert’s Cemetery in Hardin.
Memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
