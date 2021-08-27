Jeremy A. Hoots, 45, of Winchester passed away Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at Passavant Hospital. He was born, June 25, 1976, in Jacksonville, the son of Larry G. and Delores Thompson Hoots.
Surviving are daughters; Abigail and Autumn Hoots of Winchester; mother, Delores Hoots of Winchester; brother, Darren (Rubi) Hoots of Winchester; nephew, Clint Hoots and niece, Morgan Hoots. He was preceded in death by his father, Larry.
Jeremy was employed by Westermeyer Industries for 14 years. He attended the Winchester Methodist Church. He enjoyed hunting, spending time with his daughters and bargain shopping.
A funeral service will be held 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at Daws Family Funeral Home in Winchester with interment in the Winchester City Cemetery. A visitation will be held Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Jeremy’s daughters, Abigail and Autumn Hoots.
