Jennifer Elizabeth Foiles of Bonne Terre, Missouri formerly of Jacksonville, IL was born on March 21, 1974 in St. Charles, Illinois to Fay (Kadar) Bergstrom and the late Charles Bergstrom. Jen passed away in Bonne Terre, Missouri on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at the age of 47 years. She worked at Passavant Area Hospital for many years as an ER Nurse. She enjoyed bird watching, watching reality tv shows, the Chicago Cubs, and watching football with her family. Most of all she loved spending time with her family and cherished every moment she spent with them. Jen also enjoyed spending time with her beloved pets Frank and Tiny Lion. She was preceded in death by her Father, Charles Bergstrom and her Brother, Jeff Bergstrom. Jen is survived by mother, Fay (Kadar) Bergstrom, husband, Nick Foiles, and her daughter, Sydney Elizabeth Brainerd, mother and father in law, Douglas and Pamela Foiles, niece, Caitlin Meneley, niece, Alyssa Puryear, niece, Isabella Preston, nephews Allen and Jimmy Preston, and sister in law, Misty (Chris) Preston. Jen was truly an amazing woman and will be missed dearly by family and friends. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 2 until 4 pm Saturday August 14, 2021 at the Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville. A memorial service will be at 4 pm. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to help with continuing Sydney’s college education.
