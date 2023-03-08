Jeffrey Lynn Wells, 59, of Carrollton, IL, passed away at 11:15 p.m. Tues. Mar. 7, 2023 at Helia Healthcare in Jerseyville, IL.
He was born Nov. 20, 1963 in Granite City, IL to the late Laveta Fern (Medlock) Wells and Noah Sanford Wells.
Jeff had worked several jobs in the area, including construction, many gas stations and Anheuser Busch. He had attended Otterville Baptist Church and loved to fish, boat, go out to eat and barbecue. He loved spending time with his nieces and nephews and was known to have a big heart and loved to help people.
He is survived by a daughter: Kennedy Wells of O’Fallon, IL; a step-son: John Ishum of Granite City; 2 brothers: Allan Mark Wells of Pocahontas, IL and Stanley Douglas Wells of Carrollton; and 2 sisters: Sandy Marlene Sprinot of Eldred, IL and Sharon Marie Hillmer of Branson, MO.
A memorial visitation will be held Tues. Mar. 14, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. until time of memorial services at 7:00 p.m. at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory.
Memorials may be made to the family.
