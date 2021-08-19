Jeffrey (Jeff) Ray Stephens of Jacksonville, IL, went to meet his beloved Lord on August 14, 2021, while in Colorado.
Jeff was born to Dr. Roger “Doc” and Betty Stephens, on April 3, 1962. He married Sheila Ethell on June 23, 1984.
Jeff is survived by his loving wife Sheila of 37 years, son Nick (Hannah) Stephens, Lenexa, KS, and daughter Hannah (Eric) Martin, Cape Girardeau, Mo. He is also survived by his mother Betty Stephens and sister Rhonda (Rich) Dormire of Good Hope, Il, and brother Mark (Sarah) Stephens of Quincy, IL. His most beloved legacy lives on through his grandchildren who adored their “Datdaw”: Emmons and soon-to-arrive baby boy Stephens, and Lyla, Bennett, and Amelia Ray Martin. Jeff was a beloved uncle of Tonya McLaughlin (Rushville, IL), Jacob Brown (Quincy, IL), and Sophie Stephens (Quincy, IL) as well as many other very special nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Doc, on January 25, 2018.
Jeff graduated from Eureka College in 1984 and later received his master’s in education from University of Illinois, Springfield. He served students in Bluffs, Westmer, and Triopia School Districts. As most educators in small districts, he taught a variety of subjects, but his greatest lessons were those that focused on being the best a person could be - moral, ethical, honest, and hardworking. Over the years he coached track, football, boys basketball, girls basketball, and softball. He dearly cared for each and every student putting them each as a whole student above all else. He also served as Athletic Director with Triopia Schools where he greatly enjoyed organizing and hosting many athletic events. He was known for his meticulous care of teams, coaches, and officials for these games as well as his love of the game itself. Seeing students shine in their actions both on and off the court were some of his most cherished moments.
Jeff served as Superintendent for the Regional Office of Education #46 and finished his career in education when he retired as Assistant Superintendent from ROE #1 in June 2018. He took delight in supporting the area superintendents in whatever way he could. Following retirement, he continued his work for ROE #1 in the Jacksonville office.
Jeff was a kind soul. He was a generous man with a quiet demeanor working from behind the scenes to help his family, friends, and many others. He touched so many lives, more than we will ever know. He always had an encouraging word, helping hand, and a strong faith. And Jeff cherished his relationship with his Lord.
Jeff, who according to his grandchildren “has all the things”, leaves this message for them. Over the mountains and over the sea, together with you I wish I could be. Please let the light that shines on me, shine on the ones I love.
The family is being served by Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville, IL. Visitation is planned for Sunday, August 22, 1 pm - 5 pm. at the funeral home. Funeral Services will be held at First Christian Church, Jacksonville, IL, Monday, August 23, 10:30 am.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Stephens’ Grandchildren Education fund or the Wounded Warrior Project. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com.