Jeffrey G. Steinacher, 55, of Carrollton passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Monday August 9, 2021 at St. Luke’s Hospital Des Peres, MO.
Born on August 27, 1965, he was the son of Peter and Virginia (Koster) Steinacher of Carrollton who survive. He married the former Diana Giberson on Dec. 18, 2008 and she survives. Also surviving are a daughter: Taylor (Doug) Albrecht of Manchester, a son: Lucas Steinacher of Champaign, step-children:
Matt (Ashley) Steinacher, Cody Steinacher, grandchildren: Brice and Skyler and step grandchildren: Maysen and Averi, a brother: Marty (Rebecca) Steinacher of Carrollton and a sister: Patty (Mike) Kulenkamp of Carrollton.
Jeff was a graduate of the Carrollton High School class of 83’. He loved his job as a truck driver hauling grain for Franklin Elevator. He was a member of St. John’s catholic church. Jeff loved the time he got to spend riding his Harley and helping out on his family’s farm. But what he enjoyed doing the most was spending time with his wife, kids and grandkids. His loss is a great one, and he will be sadly missed by all.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Friday August 13, 2021 at the Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Carrollton. Masks are recommended. Funeral mass will be celebrated on Saturday August 14, 2021 at 10 a.m. at St. John’s Catholic Church. Burial will be in Mt. Gilead Cemetery near Carrollton. Memorials may be made to: the Color Guard and the American Cancer Society.
