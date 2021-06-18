Jeffery Paul Greenwood, 58, of Jacksonville passed away Wednesday morning, June 16, 2021 at Boyd Memorial Hospital in Carrollton. He was born October 2,1962 in Jacksonville the son of Marion Glenn and Marian Joan Lane Greenwood.
He is survived by two sons, Nathan Greenwood and Evan Greenwood both of Murrayville; two grandchildren, Sybil Orvis and Tucker Lee Greenwood; his companion, Julie Pahlmann of Jacksonville; three brothers, Stanley (Sheri) Greenwood of Mayfield, KY, Roger Greenwood and Allen Greenwood both of Jacksonville; one sister, Jo Ellen Greenwood of Jacksonville and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Jeff had worked as a timber buyer, woodworker and truck driver. He enjoyed fishing, hunting for arrowheads in creek beds with his boys , and woodworking.
The family will host a celebration of life on June 26th graciously hosted by Randy and Julie Jording, where food will start being served at 4:00 p.m., at 1741 Coal Creek Road Roodhouse, IL. Memorials are suggested to Shriners Hospital for Children-St. Louis . Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com.