Jeff Lair, 70, of Jacksonville, died Friday, June 18, 2021, in Winchester, Illinois. He was born January 22, 1951, in Jacksonville, the son of Harry Francis and Marian Lois Summers Lair. Jeff married Jane Brown and they were later divorced. Jeff married Shari Markillie on September 6, 2005, in Laramie, Wyoming, and she preceded him in death on October 12, 2008.
Jeff is survived by his children, Jennifer Smith of Jacksonville, Derek Lair of Springfield, and Skyler Lair of Jacksonville; two sisters, Janice (Donn) Lobb of Springfield and Jane (Patrick) McGowan of Punta Gorda, Florida.
Jeff graduated from Winchester High School and immediately began to pursue a career in law enforcement. He worked as a dispatcher and deputy for the Scott County Sheriff’s Department and served as Scott County Coroner from 1974-76 while taking education to become a paramedic and developing an interest in death investigating. Jeff became a paramedic at Passavant Hospital in 1976 while becoming a deputy coroner that same year. He was elected Morgan County Coroner in 1984 and served the county until his retirement in 2019. His career at Passavant spanned 26 years. Following his retirement, Jeff served as a security guard at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield and continued his work as owner of Lair Death Investigations, which he founded in 1996.
Jeff was well-known for his passion as a coroner and death investigator. He was board certified by the American Board of Medicolegal Investigators and used his knowledge in solving several previously unsolved homicides. Jeff also founded the Underwater Search and Recovery Team in Morgan County, coordinated entomology classes for police investigators on his property north of Jacksonville, and served as president of Mothers Against Drunk Driving. In addition, Jeff had been an active member of Kiwanis Club of Jacksonville and enjoyed golfing and riding his motorcycle.
The family will meet friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville. Private burial will be at Winchester City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Illinois Coroners and Medical Examiners Association, or the charity of the donor’s choice. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com.