Jeanette “Jenny” R. (Phalen) Brockhouse, 88, passed away on Friday, June 25, 2021, at Passavant Hospital in Jacksonville, Illinois.
Her life will be remembered and honored by family and friends at a service at Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville on Wednesday, June 30, at 2 p.m., with a visitation time there from 1:00-2:00 p.m.
Jenny was born September 18, 1932 to Carl F. and Alice R. Phalen in their family home on Hardin Avenue in Jacksonville. She lived in Jacksonville most of her life and attended Catholic grade school and Routt High School. She married John W. Brockhouse from Concord, with whom she has two children who survive her, John W. “Bill” Brockhouse, Jr. (and Heidi) of Alexandria, Va., and Debra Brockhouse-Hild (husband, Gary) of Kansas City, Mo. There are also three step-grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and nieces and nephews and their families who survive her. Jenny’s beloved older siblings preceded her in death – Charles F. “Bud” Phalen, Betty Beddingfield, and Virginia Adams.
In addition to her loving devotion to her children, her other passion was for wildlife and pets. She fed and cared for birds, squirrels, and cats who were lucky enough to spend time in her yard. Her beloved cat, Missy, was acquired as a wild kitten from the field outside Jenny’s back door and was her special indoor companion for many years. Jenny even fed and cared for a peacock at Nichols Park every day for over twenty five years, rain or shine. She left special food in little bags designated for each day with the park staff to give to the peacock when she went out of town.
Jenny held a variety of jobs over the years, one of which was being a caregiver for elderly people in their homes. Her compassion shined in those relationships with her elderly clients. She was very proud of her Irish and French heritage, and enjoyed traveling with her children. She traveled to Paraguay and Brazil to visit her son, Bill, when he was in the Peace Corps, and to France, as well as to areas around the United States with her daughter, Debra.
The family is thankful for the kindness shown to their mother by friends and neighbors over the years, and the loving care bestowed upon Jenny by those at Passavant Hospital and the Wound Clinic, and Jacksonville Skilled Nursing and Rehab. Also, thanks are expressed to Illinois Council on Aging and Help at Home ladies who supported her in her apartment and helped her live independently until the last six months of her life. Her children know she is at peace now, and will always be loved and remembered.
In lieu of flowers, donations to PAWS or to the American Cancer Society are greatly appreciated. Condolences may be left online at www.Airsman-Hires.com.
