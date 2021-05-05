Jean M. Ball, 92 of Girard, passed away Monday evening, May 3, 2021, at Hallmark Health Care in Carlinville, IL. Jean was born October 24, 1928, in Webster Groves, MO, a daughter of Elmer William and Regina (Franke) Groth. Jean graduated from Bayless High School with the class of 1946 in Afton, MO. She married Karl R. Ball, April 10, 1953 in Sappington, MO and raised five children together. She was a hostess for the USO for three years and that was where she met the man of her dreams. She held memberships to the Girard United Methodist Church, Order of the Eastern Star, Macoupin County Historical Society, H.C.E., Woman's Club, Red Hat Society, and Methodist Women. Jean loved ceramics, reading, and traveling. She was a stay at home mom and enjoyed her time with her children. Jean was preceded in death by her parents, step-mother (Margaret Mary Groth), sister Joan Curran and her husband Karl. Graveside services will be held, Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 1:00pm. Burial will follow in Girard Cemetery. Jean is survived by her daughter, Karla Ball of Girard, IL, son, Kim (Connie) Ball of Virden, son, Kenneth (Patricia) Ball of Show Low, AZ, son, Kevin Ball of Girard, IL son, Keith (Ildiko) Ball of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, six grandchildren and six great grandchildren, sister, June (Robert) Horton of Maryland, brother, Elmer William (Linda) Groth of St. Louis, MO, sister, Jan (Donald "Duke") Synder of Springville, CA, brother, Harry (Patricia) Arndt of Springville, CA and several nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to Girard Fire and Rescue Department and Girard United Methodist Women. Please visit www.davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in her memory. Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Girard is in charge of arrangements.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jean Ball, please visit Tribute Store