Jean “Frances” Lind, 79, of Pittsfield and formerly of Jacksonville died Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at her residence. She was born on February 11, 1942 in Elizabethtown, IL, the daughter of James and Imogene Belt Willis. Frances married Robert Lind and he preceded her in death.
Surviving are two sons, David (Deborah) Lind of Concord and Larry (Tammy) Lind of Pittsfield; three grandchildren, Ashley (Bruce) Wilkinson, Bryce Lind, and Erin Lind (fiancé, Kaleb Brogdon); two great grandchildren, Rylee Lind and Hadley Wilkinson; four siblings, Tanya Tobin of Lawrenceville, GA, John Tobin of Springfield, Robert Tobin of Taylorville and Patty (Marty) Hamilton of Duluth, GA; and a sister-in-law, Julie Tobin in Jacksonville. She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Vincent “Toby” Tobin II.
Frances was a member of the Jacksonville Deaf Bible Church. She enjoyed going to church and doing crafts. More than anything she loved spending time with her family and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, April 9, 2021 at Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville with burial at Diamond Grove Cemetery. The family will meet friends from noon until 2:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Jacksonville Deaf Bible Church or Jacksonville Community Center for the Deaf. Condolences may be left online at www.Airsman-Hires.com.