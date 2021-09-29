Janice K. Fay, 77, passed away at 2:20 p.m. Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Born Oct. 15, 1943 in Beulah Heights, IL, she was the daughter of Harry and Hazel (Johnson) McMichael.
She married G. Paul Fay on Sept. 23, 1961, and she passed away on their 60th wedding anniversary. Janice was a member of the Red Hat Society and the Southern Baptist Church of Bunker Hill.
Survivors include her husband Paul; two sons, Bradley Kent (Robin) Fay of Rosewood Heights and Jeffrey Paul Fay of East Alton; two grandchildren, Mya Kay, and Nathan Paul; a great grandson, Elijah; and a brother, Larry McMichael of Roxana.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Richard Johnson.
A Celebration of Life will be held privately by the family. Memorials may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
