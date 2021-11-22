Jane Horzmann Blackwell (1946-2021) died recently after a long illness. She is survived by her husband, Fred Herter, and son, John Blackwell (Sarah Grasser).
Jane was a graduate of University City High School and the University of Missouri, where she also earned a master’s degree. She taught and supervised special education classes in both Missouri and Illinois.
Prior to moving to Illinois when she and Fred married, she was very active in the historic Lafayette Square neighborhood and was a member of the United Methodist Church there. She served as president of the neighborhood organization.
In addition to her husband and son, she is survived by her brother, Robert (Sharon) Horzmann. She will be missed by many friends and extended family. Funeral services are private.