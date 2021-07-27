James William “Jim” Mackey, 83, of Winchester passed away Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Illinois Veteran’s Home in Quincy. He was born, Nov. 21, 1937, in Mount Hope, WV, the son of Archibald and Marguerite Gilman Mackey. He married Donelle Suzanne Clauson, Nov. 20, 1977.
He is survived by his wife, Donelle of Winchester; children, Alicia (Tim) Campen of San Diego, CA, and Andrew (Stacey) Mackey of Jacksonville; 5 grandchildren, Emery, Max, Riley, Norah and Kayne and sister, Judy Stygar of FL.
Jim earned a BA from Lynchburg College in Virginia and then a Master of Divinity from the Christian Theological Seminary in Indianapolis. He was ordained as a minister with the Disciples of Christ, Christian Church in 1959. He ministered to congregations in Virginia, Indiana, Florida, Iowa, and Illinois. His final ministry before retirement was at the First Christian Church in Winchester.
Jim joined the US Air Force in 1968 and served as a Chaplain in the Vietnam War and all over the world. Some of his favorite assignments included Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Spain. He retired from the military in 1997 as a Retired Chaplain, Lt. Col. He received many awards for his service, including a bronze star.
Jim’s life mission was to serve and support numerous veterans groups and causes throughout his life. He was an active member of the American Legion, the VFW, and the Winchester Minister’s Association. He was the founder of the Kiwanis Club of Winchester Food Pantry for which he was awarded the Amador Outstanding Community Service award. He was also one of the founding members of the Scott County Salvation Army, where he served as Treasurer and helped raise money for various causes.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at the First Christian Church in Winchester with interment in the Winchester City Cemetery. A visitation will be held 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at Daws Family Funeral Home in Winchester. Memorials are suggested to the First Christian Church.
