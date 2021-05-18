James W. Miller, 86, of South Jacksonville, died Saturday, May 15, 2021, at his residence. He was born November 13, 1934, in Chapin, the son of Roy Armond and Decima Mae McDannald Miller. After the early passing of his mother, he was raised by his maternal grandparents Lester and Lorena McDannald. He married Gladys A. Drake on March 29, 1956, in Springfield, and she survives.
Jim is also survived by six children, Pamela Ann Turner of Franklin, Kathy Sue (David) Collins of Bella Vista, Arkansas, James Mark (Cindy) Miller of Chatham, Edward Lee (Billie Jo) Miller of Jacksonville, Judith Kay (Charlie Cox) Miller of Jacksonville, and Joseph Scott Miller of Minooka; 14 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson. He was preceded in death by one granddaughter, one great-granddaughter, two sisters, and one brother.
Jim was employed at Fiat-Allis in Springfield for over 21 years. He loved sports, whether it was playing softball as a young man, coaching his boys at Little League and Pony League baseball, or hitting hook shots on the basketball court. A gifted musician, he was self-taught on the piano and guitar, and enjoyed making music with his family and other musicians. He was a member of the musician’s union and proud to have recorded in Nashville. Jim never met a stranger and loved visiting with family and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Williamson Funeral Home, with burial at East Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday evening at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to South Jacksonville Fire and Rescue. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com.