James R. “Jim” O’Donnell, 84 of Branson, Missouri and formerly of Winchester passed away Thursday April 1, 2021 at his home. He was born May 26, 1936 in Jacksonville the son of the late Dana and Gertrude Metzger O’Donnell. He married Beverly Crowder and she survives. Also surviving are his daughters Jamie Sterbenz and Stephanie (Richard Jr.) Teaney both of Davenport, Iowa, five grandchildren Joshua Sides, Tyler Sides, Caleb Sterbenz, Lauren Vesely and Austin Vesely, a great granddaughter Mackenzie Sides, sisters Mary Lou Finks, Virginia Coughlin, Janice Keefner and his twin brother Joe O’Donnell. Jim was a 1954 graduate of Winchester High School. He played professional baseball in the minor leagues for the Baltimore Orioles farm team. He then worked for 38 years for UPS retiring and moving to Branson. He and Bev enjoyed dancing but his greatest joy was baseball, watching and following the St. Louis Cardinals. He was a member of St. Mark’s Catholic Church.
Preceding him in death were his parents, sisters Emma Jane O’Donnell, Agnes Smith, Regina Hubbard, Loraine Watt, Margaret O’Donnell, Marcella Giles, brothers, Patrick O’Donnell and George O’Donnell and Emmett O’Donnell.
A funeral service will be held at 12 noon Wednesday April 7, 2021 at the Coonrod Funeral Home in Winchester. Burial will be in St. Mark’s Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 am until the time of the service at the funeral home. Memorials can be made to MDS Foundation. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.airsman-hires.com