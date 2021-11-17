Surviving are children, Ricky Brown and Vicky (David) White both of Franklin, Kim Brown of Arenzville and Ronda Brown of Beardstown; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; siblings, Ginny (Todd) Miller of Quincy, Reba (Mark) Mueller of Bluffs, Bill (Nancy) Brown of Bloomington and Susan Glass of Hillsboro and loyal companion, his dog, Ivan. He was preceded in death by son, Jimmy Brown; seven brothers and three sisters.
Dad, Grandpa, Uncle, James, Jim, J.R., Snail, Rooter, I answered to them all. Engines and Cabooses, I loved to ride all day long. If you didn’t know it, hear it now, I loved each and every one of you most of all.
Cremation rights have been accorded. A graveside service will be held 3:00 p.m. Friday Nov. 19, 2021, at Fairview Cemetery near Bluffs. A meal will follow the graveside at Poker’s Bar in Bluffs. Daws Family Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Memorials are suggested to Wounded Warrior Project. Condolences may be left online at www.dawsfuneralhome.com
