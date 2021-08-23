To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jim Mayfield, please visit Tribute Store
James Leroy Mayfield, 80 of Girard, passed away Thursday morning, August 19, 2021, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, IL. after a long illness. James was born April 29, 1941, in Nilwood, IL, a son of Marlyn and Vivian (Cain) Mayfield. Jim graduated from Girard High School with the class of 1960. He married Wanda Jenkins on September 15, 1963 at Nilwood Baptist Church in Nilwood, Illinois. Jim was a diesel mechanic at Cisco Steel for several years and later for Carlinville Truck Equipment. He retired in 1995. He was a member of the Nilwood Baptist Church. Jim enjoyed fishing, carpentry, hunting and looking for that bargin at flea markets. James was preceded in death by his parents, step-father Paul Felmet, sons, Randy and Mike Mayfield and brother, Darrell Felmet. Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 28, 2021 from 9:00 to10:30 am at Nilwood Baptist, Nilwood, IL. Memorial Services will be conducted at 10:30 am, Saturday,August 28, 2021 following the visitation. James is survived by his wife, Wanda of Girard, IL, daughter, Lisa (Darrin) Miller of Nilwood, IL, daughter, Jenny (Chris) Van Deventer of Springfield, IL, 5 grandchildren, brother, Terry W. (Margret) Mayfield of Raymond, IL as well as a niece and nephew. Memorials may be made to Nilwood Baptist Church. Please visit www.davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in his memory. Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Girard is in charge of arrangements.
