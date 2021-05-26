James Leo Lyles, 80, died at 11:00 a.m., Monday, May 24, 2021 in the emergency room at Jersey Community Hospital in Jerseyville.
He was born in Ruyle Township, Jersey County, Illinois on January 5, 1941, and was the son of Harry and Edna (Devening) Lyles.
Jim was employed in the construction trade for the majority of his adult life, first alongside his brother, Dick, and later in life owning and operating Lyles Construction alongside his two sons, Pat and Kevin. He also was employed as a custodian at Jersey Community High School in Jerseyville for a number of years.
He loved being outdoors, and loved to hunt and fish, but mostly enjoyed his family, never missing his children or grandchildren's events, always with his wife, Barbara, at his side.
He married the former Barbara Alice Briggs on October 22, 1960 in Jerseyville. Together, they were just two weeks shy of celebrating their 53rd wedding anniversary, prior to her death on October 9, 2013.
Surviving are his three children and a daughter in-law, James Patrick Lyles and Cheryl Wadlow,both of Kane and Kevin and Laura Lyles of St. Peters, Mo.; eight grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; a brother and sister in-law, Robert and Jeanne Lyles of Jerseyville; three sisters and a brother in-law, Lillie Wilson and Edie and Bernie Dugger,all of Jerseyville and Cora Hadlock of Casper, Wy.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by three brothers, L.C. Lyes, Herbert Lyles, and Richard "Dick" Lyles; and seven sisters, Ruby Williams, Mary "Essie" Heitzig, Hazel "Pete" Jones, Marcella "Mickey" Wallace, Mae Vickers, Janice O'Brien and Nora Jones, along with two sisters in infancy, Violet and Dollie Lyles.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, where funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 3, 2021.
He will be laid to rest alongside his wife at the Fieldon Cemetery in Fieldon, IL.
Memorials may be given to the Illinois Valley Economic Development Corporation for the benefit of Tri County Rural Transit.
Memories may be shared at www.crawfordfunerals.com.