James L. Morgan, 70, of Staunton passed away Friday, August 13, 2021 at Community Hospital of Staunton. He was born April 22, 1951 in DoeRun, MO. He married JoAnn Sills in 1971.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, JoAnn Morgan of Staunton; three sons and a daughter, Dennis W. Morgan, Tina L. Morgan, James W. Morgan and Jason A. Morgan; six grandchildren, Derek M. Bondy, Caroline G. Morgan, Alivia A. Bondy, Jenna L. Morgan, Sophie Morgan and Lincoln T. Morgan; step grandchildren Emily and Samantha and a sister Shella Morgan.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Louis (William) Wilson; father, Clarence Morgan; brother, Greg Morgan; two uncles; on aunt; two cousins and his grandparents.
Cremation services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights. Online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com