James Joseph Maxfield, 74, of Chesterfield, passed way at 7:47 pm on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at Jersey Community Hospital surrounded by his family.
He was born on November 29, 1946, in St. Louis to the late Clarence and Sonya (Pfaff) Maxfield.
Jim married Dianne Metcalfe on August 20th, 1967, in Medora Illinois. She survives.
He served our country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War aboard the Aircraft Carrier USS Ticonderoga.
Jim retired as an operator from the Shell Refinery in 2006 after 29 years.
He was an avid shooter, loved attending car shows as well as spending time with his family and dog, Hercules.
Jim is survived by his wife, Dianne, and son, Michael Maxfield (Dolly Murray) of Auburn Illinois.
Graveside service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Keller Cemetery in Chesterfield.
Memorials may be made to your local VFW or the Wounded Warrior Project.
