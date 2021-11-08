James E. Joiner, 56, of Carlinville, passed away on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at his residence in Carlinville, IL. James was born on February 5, 1965 to William Robert "Bob" and Sharon Kay (Gross) Joiner in Carrollton, IL and attended Carlinville High School. On May 1, 2010 he married Denise Whitlock in Carlinville. James worked as a truck driver for several area companies, the latest being Arnett Farms hauling grain. Prior to driving a truck he worked as a welder. James loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter, fisherman, camper and a great mushroom hunter. Above all, his greatest joy was spending time with family, friends, and grandchildren. James is survived by his wife Denise Joiner of Carlinville, IL; mother, Sharon Kay Joiner of Carlinville, IL; step mother, Nancy Joiner of Chesterfield, IL; daughter, Kristina Barnard of Plainfield, IL; son, Timothy (Kristen) Beichler of Carlinville, IL; daughter, Shelby Greeley of Chesterfield, IL; daughter, Heather Joiner of Chesterfield, IL; four grandchildren, Kyra Barnard, Jada, Aria and Kaden Beichler; sister, Robin (Bill) Meyer of Carlinville, IL; brothers, Tim Joiner of Grafton, IL; sister, Jackie (Steve) Morjan of Carlinville, IL; brother, Chris Joiner of Chesterfield, IL, as well as several nieces and nephews. James was preceded in death by his father. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 from 4:00 to 6:00 pm at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville, IL. Funeral services will follow at the funeral home at 6:15 pm with Rev. Gary Harding officiating. Memorials are suggested to the Macoupin Center for the Developmentally Disabled. Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of James Joiner, please visit Tribute Store
