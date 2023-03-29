obit stock color

James W. Bick, 72, passed away on March 9, 2023 at his home surrounded by family. He was born on January 23, 1951 in Carrollton to Joseph W. & Gertrude T. (Klocke) Bick. James married Cindy Pruitt on June 13, 1987 at Faith Temple Church in Jerseyville. He was a steelworker and was a member of Landmark Worship Center in Bethalto. He was a proud US Army veteran. He is survived by his wife: Cindy Bick; his children: Heather (Jason) Huitt, Stephan (Maggie) Bick, and Joshua (Jayda) Bick; his grandchildren: Lexi (Cade) Huitt, Ellie (Jake) Huitt, Logan Huitt, Bella Huitt, Henry Bick, Charlotte Bick, Olivia Bick, Gwenivere Bick, Kennady Lepes, and Malakai Bick; and his one great-granddaughter; his siblings: Betty Cunningham and Robert (Sandy) Bick; and his sister-in-laws: Terri Bick, Pam Bick, and Melba Bick. He is preceded in death by his parents, and siblings: Joseph Bick, Dennis Bick, Bonnie (William) Jones, and David Bick. A graveside service was held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

