James W. Bick, 72, passed away on March 9, 2023 at his home surrounded by family. He was born on January 23, 1951 in Carrollton to Joseph W. & Gertrude T. (Klocke) Bick. James married Cindy Pruitt on June 13, 1987 at Faith Temple Church in Jerseyville. He was a steelworker and was a member of Landmark Worship Center in Bethalto. He was a proud US Army veteran. He is survived by his wife: Cindy Bick; his children: Heather (Jason) Huitt, Stephan (Maggie) Bick, and Joshua (Jayda) Bick; his grandchildren: Lexi (Cade) Huitt, Ellie (Jake) Huitt, Logan Huitt, Bella Huitt, Henry Bick, Charlotte Bick, Olivia Bick, Gwenivere Bick, Kennady Lepes, and Malakai Bick; and his one great-granddaughter; his siblings: Betty Cunningham and Robert (Sandy) Bick; and his sister-in-laws: Terri Bick, Pam Bick, and Melba Bick. He is preceded in death by his parents, and siblings: Joseph Bick, Dennis Bick, Bonnie (William) Jones, and David Bick. A graveside service was held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.
ALEXANDER FUNERAL HOME IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS