James Allen File, 83, passed away at 1:10 p.m., Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Jerseyville Manor.
He was born on July 4, 1938 in Doon, Iowa, one of two children born to the late Harold James and Alice Amelia (Wendorf) File.
Jim grew up in Jerseyville, graduating with the Class of 1956 from Jersey Community High School. He went on to attend basic training and served four years in the United States Marine Corp Reserves.
He dedicated 38 years of service to McDonnell Douglas/Boeing, retiring as a Quality Control Engineer in 1994.
He married the former Janet Tonsor in October, 1959 and together they were the proud parents of three sons and shared in 30 years of marriage, prior to her death on March 24, 1990.
Jim was blessed, once again, with his marriage to Sandra Robinson on November 21, 1992 at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey, sharing in many wonderful memories together over the past 28 years.
An avid sports enthusiast, Jim enjoyed following the St. Louis Cardinals, Los Angeles Dodgers and the Pittsburg Steelers. He made many lasting friendships in his time on the golf course, but his true passion was following local sports. While his children were in school, he was a proud supporter of the Marquette Catholic High School Explorers. After moving to Carrollton in 1994, he kept score and closely followed the athletics of the Carrollton Hawks.
Devout in his faith, and always putting others before himself, Jim served as an usher at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey for many years, and dedicated countless hours of volunteer service at both St. Ambrose and St. John’s Catholic Church in Carrollton.
Above all, Jim valued the importance of family, and treasured each and every moment he was able to share with them all, most especially his grandchildren.
Surviving are his wife, Sandy File of Carrollton; two sons and daughters in-law, Darel and Vicky File of Alton and Eric and Vicki File of Bethalto; two step sons and their spouses, Phil and Lisa Robinson of Jerseyville and Mike and Sue Robinson of Eldred; a daughter in-law, Alison Brock of Alton; nineteen grandchildren; five great grandchildren; along with many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members.
In addition to his parents and his first wife, Janet, he was preceded in death by a son, Alan James File; a sister and brother in-law, Joan and Edward Pohlman; along with many dearly loved family members.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m., Wednesday, at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Jerseyville with Father Hyland Smith officiating.
Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Fieldon.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to Marquette Catholic High School or to St. John’s Catholic Church.
Memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.crawfordfunerals.com