Jackie Dugger

Jackie "Jack" Dean Dugger, 87, of Brighton, passed away on Friday, January 27, 2023 at 11:10 am at Calhoun Nursing & Rehabilitation in Hardin, IL. He was born July 3, 1935 in Collinsville to the late Don and Iva (Barber) Dugger. He married Karen Joyce (Peterson) on June 29, 1962 and was blessed with 46 years together before her death on Nov. 21, 2008.
He graduated with the class of 1954 from East Alton-Wood River High School and proudly served his country with the United States Navy. He was a member of United Steelworkers of America and was employed with Laclede Steel in Alton as a crane operator for 34 years before retiring in 1996.
Jack loved the country life. He enjoyed gardening, raising birds and his home was never without a dog. He loved fishing and cabin life on the river with his family and their friends. He enjoyed reading about our country's history or a good western book. He helped sheltered animals and was very involved with his church.
He is survived by three children: Linda "Dianne" Dugger of Lebanon, TN, John B. Dugger of Alton, Darrell and Laura Dugger of Grafton. Eight grandchildren, Chris Jones and Brandi of Livingston, Casey (Jones) and Ryan Fenstermaker of Jerseyville, Josh and Laura Jones of Jefferson City, MO, Amber Jones of Beneld, Alex (Jones) and Zach Mizelle of Mount Juliet, TN, Marissa (Dugger) and Dylan Mann of Jerseyville, Deanna and Leon Price of Sardis, MS, Michael, and Elizabeth Healy of Pffaftown, NC. Twenty great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his only sibling, Nancy (Dugger) Clark.
Visitation will be held 10:00 am until time of Memorial Service at 12:00 pm on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Godfrey. Burial with military honors will be at Valhalla Memorial Park Cemetery, Godfrey.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Ward Missionary Fund or the Humanitarian Fund.
