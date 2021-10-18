Jack Evans, 79 of Girard, passed away Friday evening, October 15, 2021, at his residence in Girard, IL. Jack was born January 26, 1942, in Auburn, IL, a son of Orville and Catherine Costa Evans. Jack enjoyed the outdoors by camping, fishing and hunting. His favorite pastime was spoiling his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Jack was preceded in death by his parents. There will be a Celebration of Life Gathering on Sunday, October 31, 2021 11:30am at New Beginnings Baptist Church, 142 West Center Street, Girard, IL. Jack is survived by his daughter, Lori (Brian) Dodd of Girard, IL, daughter, Angela Evans of Girard, IL, son, Jackie Lee (Amanda) Evans of Iuka, MS, 6 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, brother, Paul Gregory of Virden, IL, sister, Mary Yon of Virden, IL, brother, Jerry Evans of Litchfield, IL, and several nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Childrens Hospital. Please visit www.davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in his memory. Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Girard is in charge of arrangements.
