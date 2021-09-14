Jack (Boot) Bertman, of Carrollton, IL age 95, departed this world on September 11, 2021, at Jerseyville Manor. He was born on January 6, 1926, in Marshall, MO to Henry and Lena (Moran) Bertman. He married the former Clara Belle Tanner who preceded him in death along with a brother Donald Bertman and wife Flo, and sisters Mary Lou Chynoweth and husband George, and Barbara Ann Kirbach and husband Fred and three nephews George Chynoweth, Jr. , David Kirbach and Bruce Bertman.
Jack is survived by sons: Chris (Vickie) Bertman, Phil Bertman, Craig (Pam Newton) Bertman, and daughters Donna (Joe) Howard, all of Carrollton and Caryn Bertman of Springfield; grandchildren: Jeremy and Jonathan Bertman, Derek (Lauren) Bertman, Jessica and Jacob Bertman; great-grandchildren: RyeLeigh and Dillon; step-grandchildren: Toby (Rachel) Howard, Jenny (Clayton) Arnett, Cory (Jennifer Cox) Howard; six step-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Jack was part of the Greatest Generation, serving in World War II, Army, 87th Infantry Division and was awarded the Purple Heart. The 87th ID was assigned to General George S. Patton’s 3rd Army. He was a junior high school social studies and history teacher for over 35 years. He was the manager of the American Legion baseball team of the 1950’s, the 1st manager of the baseball program with Carrollton High School and helped build the 1st ball diamond at CCUHS, a Little League Coach, and also a painter with his sons for many years. Jack loved baseball, golf, old classic movies and music.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 18th at 10 a.m. at the St. John’s Catholic Cemetery. The public is welcome to attend. Memorials are suggested to the Carrollton Public Library or the Greene Co. Historical Society. Airsman-Hires Funeral Home is assisting the family at this time. Condolences may be left online at: www.airsman-hires.com.