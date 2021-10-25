Surviving is children, Carrie Hubbert of Winchester and Scott (Linda) McCleery of Winchester; grandchildren, Amanda Howerton of Winchester, Brett Hoots of Exeter; Emily (Brye) Suttles of Winchester, Bailey (CJ) Turner of Jacksonville and Kacie McCleery of Winchester; great grandchildren, Brycen, Audrianna, Landry and Avery; sister, Sue (Wendell) Conger of Pittsfield. He was preceded in death by brother, Sam McCleery.
J.C. was employed by Illinois Valley Paving and Freesen INC. for many years. In his younger years, he owned M&H Auto Body in Louisiana, MO. He was the owner of Poverty Hills Racing Stables in Bluffs and enjoyed being on the farm. J.C. was a member of the Elks Lodge and Masonic Lodge in Louisiana, MO, Illinois Quarter Horse Association and the International Federation of Horseracing. He loved wild women, whiskey and horses. But above all, he loved his children and grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at the Daws Family Funeral Home in Winchester. Memorials are suggested to the Scott County Nursing Center. Condolences may be left online at www.dawsfuneralhome.com
