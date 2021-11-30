Ida M. (Klocke) Snyder went to be with the Lord on Saturday November 27, 2021 at Jerseyville Hospital in Jerseyville, IL. She was born on April 28, 1938, the oldest daughter of Leonard and Bernice (Bryant) Klocke.
Ida married Edward “Butch” Snyder on December 13, 1966 at St. Mary’s Church in Brussels. Ida was a member to St. Mary’s Church in Brussels. She worked as an apple picker for Ray Kress and Odelehr’s orchards and a cook at Kinder’s Restaurant. She enjoyed working seek and search puzzles and embroidering.
She is survived by three daughters, Joan (Gary) Titus, JoAnn (Donald) Bieker, and Bernice Snyder; six grandchildren, Chris Titus, Dylan Bieker, David Titus, Brittany Snyder, Travis Snyder, and Owen Snyder; two brothers, Tom Klocke and Lee Klocke; three sisters, Violet (Jr.) Sievers, Nancy Klocke, and Lucy (Matt) Holliday; two sisters-in-law, Mary (Bruce) Farenholtz and Linda Snyder; two brothers-in-law, Francis Canepa and Randy White; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, son and daughter-in-law, Paul and Becky Snyder; her grandson, Eddie Joe Titus; two brothers, James Klocke and William Klocke; four sisters, Vera Canepa, Patricia Glaser, Linda Pohlman, and Mary White.
Visitation will be Tuesday November 30, 2021 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Brussels, IL.
Funeral Mass will be Wednesday December 1, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church in Brussels, IL.
Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Brussels, IL.
Memorials may be made to St. Mary’s Cemetery, South Calhoun Ambulance, or Family Choice.
