Howard G. Carter, 93, of Jacksonville and formerly of Roodhouse passed away Friday morning, September 3, 2021 at his residence. He was born January 6, 1928 in Jacksonville the son of W. Chauncey and Georgia Hembrough Carter.
He is survived by his children, Marsha (deceased husband, Ron) Walls of Jacksonville, Susan (companion, Jerry Harding) Carter of Roodhouse, Jan (Randy) Barnett of Bluffs and Randall (Sue) Carter of Paradise Valley, AZ; 6 grandchildren, Kelly Winters, Stephanie (Bryan) Hill, Toby (Kayla) Winters, Alexis (Eric) Sparks, Eric Walls and Melissa Dylo; 8 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Ralph Carter and Earl Carter (surviving wife, Winnie of Franklin) and two sisters, Edith Johnson and Mary Roland.
Howard farmed in the Roodhouse area for many years and retired from Mobil Chemical in Jacksonville. He was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Roodhouse. He enjoyed working and spending time on his farm.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville with burial at Diamond Grove Cemetery The family will meet friends from 9:30-11:00 a.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the Jacksonville Food Bank. Condolences may be left online at www. airsman-hires.com.