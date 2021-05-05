Herschel D. “Dean” Hester, 89, of Glasgow passed away Sunday, May 2, 2021, at his residence. He was born June 14, 1931, in Glasgow, the son of Archie and Iva May Young Hester. He married Reba L. Rider, July 15, 1952, in Pocahontas, AR. She preceded him in death, March 26, 2014.
Surviving are six children, Debbie (Fred) Ryan of Sanger, TX, Phyllis Spradlin of Jacksonville, Diane (Robert) Seufert of Winchester, Bob (Julie) of Jacksonville, Ron (Julie) of Meredosia, Jamie (Candi) of White Hall and foster son, Bill White of Beardstown; ten grandchildren, Stephanie Stinebaker Crutcher, Jennifer Stinebaker Sweeney, Shawn McCabe, Alex Bigley, Kayla Winterbauer, Kiera Hester, Amber Havens, Jordan Hester, Nicholas Hester, and Taylor Hester; six step-grandchildren, Christopher Ryan, Clint Ryan, Lindsey Basham, Logan Basham, Jolyon Waterfallen, and Sophia Maggert; great-grandchildren, Aaron, Ashleigh, Ashton, Calvin, Richard, Klaus, Rhett, Brynnley, Kaydence, Wyatt, Nora, Carter and Bailey; two great-greatgrandchildren, Wyatt and Indrid; two sisters, Dorothy Kyllo of Dutton, AL, and Roberta Ryder of Winchester. Four siblings preceded him in death, David, C.E. “Corky”, Charlene Boyd, and Ellen (in infancy).
Dean graduated from Winchester High School in 1951. He was an Army veteran; serving during the Korean Conflict. He was a member and an integral part of the Glasgow Baptist Church for many years. Dean served as both a deacon and trustee. He enjoyed following local high school sports, attending auctions and family gatherings. Dean was a proud father and grandfather. His happiest moments were those when he was surrounded by his family.
Funeral services will be held 12:00 p.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021, at the Daws Family Funeral Home in Winchester. A visitation will be held Saturday, 10:00 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Winchester EMS.
Surviving are six children, Debbie (Fred) Ryan of Sanger, TX, Phyllis Spradlin of Jacksonville, Diane (Robert) Seufert of Winchester, Bob (Julie) of Jacksonville, Ron (Julie) of Meredosia, Jamie (Candi) of White Hall and foster son, Bill White of Beardstown; ten grandchildren, Stephanie Stinebaker Crutcher, Jennifer Stinebaker Sweeney, Shawn McCabe, Alex Bigley, Kayla Winterbauer, Kiera Hester, Amber Havens, Jordan Hester, Nicholas Hester, and Taylor Hester; six step-grandchildren, Christopher Ryan, Clint Ryan, Lindsey Basham, Logan Basham, Jolyon Waterfallen, and Sophia Maggert; great-grandchildren, Aaron, Ashleigh, Ashton, Calvin, Richard, Klaus, Rhett, Brynnley, Kaydence, Wyatt, Nora, Carter and Bailey; two great-greatgrandchildren, Wyatt and Indrid; two sisters, Dorothy Kyllo of Dutton, AL, and Roberta Ryder of Winchester. Four siblings preceded him in death, David, C.E. “Corky”, Charlene Boyd, and Ellen (in infancy).
Dean graduated from Winchester High School in 1951. He was an Army veteran; serving during the Korean Conflict. He was a member and an integral part of the Glasgow Baptist Church for many years. Dean served as both a deacon and trustee. He enjoyed following local high school sports, attending auctions and family gatherings. Dean was a proud father and grandfather. His happiest moments were those when he was surrounded by his family.
Funeral services will be held 12:00 p.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021, at the Daws Family Funeral Home in Winchester. A visitation will be held Saturday, 10:00 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Winchester EMS.
To send a memorial gift to the family of Herschel Dean Hester please visit our Sympathy Store.