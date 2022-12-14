Herman Gansz

Herman E. Gansz, 77, passed away Friday, December 9, 2022 at his home.
Born Oct. 14, 1945 in Brussels, IL, he was a son of Clarence “Roy” and Zella (Meyers) Gansz.
Herman retired as a furnace builder for Olin after 42 years. He was a member of the Wood River Moose Lodge #1349. The Loyal Order of Moose bestowed him their highest honor, the Pilgrim Degree of Merit. Herman enjoyed fishing and hunting, gardening and canning. He was an excellent provider for his family using the land God blessed him with. He also loved working with his hands, fixing mowers and other small engines. His grandchildren and nephews were special joys to him also.
He married Gloria “Jeanie” Wagenblast Oct. 10, 1975 in Brighton. She survives.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Herman E. “Gene” (Sylvia) Gansz of Norfork, AR, Sandra K. (Russ) Kinzie of Elgin, OK, Karen Rene Rowe of New London, IA, Michael John McAfee of Alton; and Melissa (Mick) Hagen of Godfrey; 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren; sister, Rayceal Grams of Holiday Shores; brother-in-law, Herb Klocke of Prairietown; sister-in-law, Shirley Gansz of Hardin; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Virginia Klocke and June Nolle; brothers, Howard and Homer Gansz; and brothers-in-law, Jon Grams and Kenny Nolle.
Memorial visitation will be Saturday, Dec. 17 at Heartland Baptist Church in Alton from 9 a.m. until a Celebration of Life at 11 a.m., beginning with the Pilgrim Service of Tribute.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Heartland Baptist Church or Mooseheart Child City.
Professional services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals, with an online guestbook and information at www.paynicfh.com